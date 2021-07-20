ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday was a day years in the making at the Genesee Brewery.

The first of eight 2,000 barrel tanks is being installed at the brew house.

The multi-million dollar investment replaces some of the other tanks that are nearing the end of their lifespan.

Although most know Genesee for their iconic beer, these tanks will actually be used to store the fastest growing product at Genesee, Seagram's flavored malt beverages.

"It's been a few years coming," Genesee Brewery Engineering and Project Manager Mark Brandl said. "We had a small delay about a year delay cause of COVID. But we're finally getting the tanks stood up here today. It's just a good sign we're investing in the future here. The tanks are a big part of brewing here. Without good tanks, we don't make good beer."

Genesee Brewery has created around 80 new jobs over the past year, and it is currently hiring at the brew house.