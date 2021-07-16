ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The hustle and bustle in downtown Rochester is picking up as more and more people are heading back to work in person. That’s prompted a go-to eatery, The Wintergarden Café at Legacy Tower, to reopen for the first time in more than a year.

What You Need To Know The Wintergarden Café is open Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.



It's located at Legacy Tower, 1 Bausch and Lomb Place, in Rochester

From fresh-baked pastries to homemade salads, wraps and of course any and all coffee drinks, The Wintergarden Café is now open five days a week and even offers online ordering.

“We thrive on the human interaction and being able to serve our customers is really refreshing to be back in the building and seeing familiar faces that we haven’t seen in a year," said Taylor Pagano, Wintergarden at Monroe's senior event coordinator. "Not only with the café, but seeing all of the business people in this building and the surrounding buildings and also at Monroe‘s. I think the most exciting thing too is that weddings are back up and running and we are busier than ever."

If you have never been to the Wintergarden by Monroe’s, it is a gorgeous place to enjoy a meal. It's located on the ground floor of Legacy Tower, the former Bausch & Lomb building, just off of Court Street in Rochester.

