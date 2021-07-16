ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) — Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox is scheduled to hold a news conference outside Disneyland today — at which he's expected to use the Walt Disney Company's plans to relocate about 2,000 jobs from Southern California to Florida as an example of California politicians' “failures.”

Cox is one of several Republicans running in the Sept. 14 recall election, looking to oust Gov. Gavin Newsom

“Disneyland calls itself the ‘Happiest Place on Earth.’ Sadly, it looks like Disney is happier and happier in Florida,'' Cox said. “The failures of California politicians are driving businesses out of California. That will end when I'm governor.”

“In addition to Florida's business-friendly climate, this new regional campus gives us the opportunity to consolidate our teams and be more collaborative and impactful both from a creative and operational standpoint,” Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney's Parks, Experiences and Products Division, wrote in a letter to staff that was first obtained by The Associated Press.

The new facility in Florida will be located near Orlando International Airport, about 20 miles east of the Walt Disney World resort.

“Florida is known for its rich culture of hospitality and active lifestyle as well as a lower cost of living with no state income tax,'' D'Amaro wrote.

