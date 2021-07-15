Livingston County has announced the winners of a competition aimed at attracting new businesses.

The 15 winners of this year's Dream-O-Vate Business Competition include Angie's Ice Cream, the Dansville Granola Company, Avon Park Theater and The Vault.

The winners were out of a pool of 24 who submitted applications to the Livingston County Economic Development competition. They will receive training, funding and other resources needed to open their businesses.

Winners Jordan Guadalupe and Elizabeth George say they are planning to bring something unique to Avon.

"We are starting Six Sprouts Farm Market. We are looking to provide our community with local goods from local farmers," said Guadalupe.

"We just found that in Livingston County there are so many farmers that have fresh produce, fresh dairy kind of stuff that you just walk into a store and formerly buy it," said George. "We are trying to bring that store to Livingston County."

The last time the competition was held in 2019, it helped bring in five new businesses and helped four existing companies expand.