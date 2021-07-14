LYONS, N.Y. — The Economic Development Corporation in Wayne County is trying to help local startups with its variety of programs.

There's the Wayne County Startup Pitch competition, which awards $25,000 to the winning business pitch. It is open to all county residents with a business in the concept stage, or those with less than three years in operation and less than $250,000 in annual revenue.

There's also a Microburst combined grant and loan program, which can offer up to $40,000. It is also open to all county residents and requires a business to be in operation less than one year.

"We encourage Wayne County residents to follow their entrepreneurial spirit and apply for one of these KickStart programs," said Katie Bronson, deputy director of the WEDC, in a statement. "There is some work involved," she says, "but this is a great opportunity to learn how to take a business concept to market and to get expert advice and funding along the way."

Your business can only apply for one or the other.

The deadline for the pitch competition is September 21.