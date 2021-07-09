WEBSTER, N.Y. — A small business pop-up shopping experience is happening at Sunrise Plaza in Webster on Sunday. The event will feature products from all kinds of women-owned companies from all over Greater Rochester.

Once a month since December, Sunrise Plaza on Empire Boulevard in Webster hosts a pop-up shop. This Sunday's event is the largest one yet featuring 30 small businesses.

Stephanie Magliocchetti started an online children’s clothing store, SoJo Boutique, two years ago. She knows how tough retail can be so she organizes monthly pop-up shops at her family‘s retail center, Sunrise Plaza in Webster.

“All of us, we just support each other no matter what," said Magliocchetti. "It could be purchasing things or promoting each other on social media or just helping each other out with cross-promotions, really anything. We have just all come together and it has just become a beautiful thing.“

New mom Kari Tetzlaff just opened Rosy Glow Maternity at Sunrise Plaza. She says the pop-up shop will be a great way to connect with other small business owners and help get new customers in the door.

“I am very excited to finally be open and I lucked out with the space thankfully," said Tetzlaff. "I live here in Webster so I definitely wanted a local place. This just happened to be absolutely perfect.”

Thirty vendors will be set up inside and outside the plaza. A portion of the sale proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit Send Her Home to support survivors of domestic violence.

The Sunrise Pop-Up Shop is Sunday noon - 4 p.m. at Sunrise Plaza located at 1776 Empire Boulevard in Webster.