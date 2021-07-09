BUFFALO, N.Y. — The McKinley Mall finally has a new owner after years of back-and-forth about its future.
The Kohan Retail Investment Group bought the property for $8.5 million.
A state supreme court overruled objections by the town of Hamburg and Benderson Development, which claimed Kohan could have bought the property at a higher price. The mall is assessed at $10.5 million and Benderson says it would have offered 10 million for it.
The town questioned Kohan's funding and ability to redevelop the property. It also claimed the mall wasn't properly marketed to encourage other potential bidders.
There are meetings planned in the next few weeks as Kohan decides what to do with the mall.