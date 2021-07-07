ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce is launching an online job board to help pair up job seekers with employers.

The Greater ROC Careers portal allows people to search for jobs, upload their resume and apply for positions. The chamber says for a monthly fee, jobs from an employer website will automatically be pulled and posted each business day.

“Rochester is one of the most innovative, vibrant, and affordable up-and-coming metropolitan areas in the nation," Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy said in a statement. "The Talent Strategy team at Greater Rochester Chamber is devoted to helping our region attract and retain great talent, which our businesses need for continued growth and success. We are very excited to provide this tool to our community.”

The chamber says there are already more than 2,000 jobs posted to the portal.