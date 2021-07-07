Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill into law Wednesday that will allow restaurants to continue using municipal spaces like sidewalks and streets for outdoor dining.

Businesses were given permission by executive order to use this space last spring when COVID-19 capacity restrictions limited their room indoors. This new law allows restaurants to continue using these public spaces for another year as they recover from the economic devastation brought by the pandemic.

"As we build New York back better than it was before, it's important that we learn from the past and capitalize on those efforts that helped so many of New York's small businesses survive amid the global pandemic," Cuomo said in a statement. "By extending the much-needed lifeline that allowed restaurants to use outdoor public spaces for seating during the pandemic, New York is ensuring that these small businesses will be able to continue to use these spaces as they work to rebuild and support the revitalization of the Empire State."

Restaurant usage of outdoor public space must meet all federal, state, and local laws, rules, and guidance. They must also have a temporary use permit from the municipality.

New applicants will need to provide community notification in a manner consistent state Alcoholic Beverage Control Law.