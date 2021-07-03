The restaurant relief funds put in place during the pandemic are starting to run dry, and some restaurants are struggling to find financial help.
Congressman Brian Higgins is cosponsoring the Restaurant Revitalization Fund Replenishment Act.
This bipartisan legislation introduced in both the House and Senate would provide $60 billion in additional funding to fill the remaining need.
Higgins says that they've "heard from local restaurants frustrated with program complications which have prevented eligible applicants from getting the resources they desperately need."
He is pushing for additional funding to keep employees working and prevent further closures.