ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A big name in the Rochester food truck scene is expanding to a brick and mortar location.

Le Petit Poutine has provided Rochester with Canadian-inspired twice-fried potato slices covered in cheese curds and gravy since 2011.

Its co-owners say that they'll open their first permanent location on Elton Street in the Neighborhood of the Arts.

NEW: @lepetitpoutine owners confirm they’re expanding to a brick and mortar location on Elton St. in #Roc’s NOTA. Opening date is moving target in the fall. Food truck service will also continue. @SPECNews1ROC pic.twitter.com/zS2AjE3smx — Scott Fairbanks (@Sxottlan) June 30, 2021

They have a moving target date for opening some time in the fall.

The business will continue with its food truck service after opening the restaurant.

The restaurant will continue to post updates on its website.