ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A big name in area auto sales has been bought out.

The Bob Johnson Auto Group is acquiring all of Dorschel's dealerships on West Henrietta Road.

The Dorschel family has been in the car business since John Dorschel founded the Dorschel Group in the 1940s.

The sale includes nine dealerships including Toyota, Nissan, Kia and Lexus.

Rick Dorschel released a statement thanking its customers and the community for 74 years of support:

“After 74 years on the Rochester automotive scene, the Dorschel family is exiting the car business, having sold our company and facilities to the Bob Johnson Auto Group. It is with deep gratitude that the Dorschel family thanks all of our staff (past and present), customers, vendors, and the Rochester community at large, for their loyalty, consideration, support and friendship for three-quarters of a century. We have been blessed to have had the opportunity to partner with and serve you and we thank you, very, very much!”