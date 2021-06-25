Madison County announced Friday the restaurants that are participating in the “Madison Local Eats” gift card matching program.
Customers can go to www.madisonlocaleats.com to claim vouchers for either a $50 or $100 gift card to the restaurants of their choice. Then they can take that voucher to the restaurant they selected, pay half of the amount, and receive in exchange a gift card for the entire amount. The other half of the gift card will be reimbursed by Madison County to the restaurant.
Anyone can claim a voucher, not just Madison County residents. They become available at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29. There is a limited supply of vouchers for each restaurant and this promotion only runs for one week or until supply sells out. Vouchers must be redeemed for a gift card by July 25.
Participating Restaurants:
- Brae Loch Inn – Cazenovia
- Brewster Inn – Cazenovia
- Bueno Tacos – Hamilton
- Caz Pizza – Cazenovia
- Center Street Market 13032 – Canastota
- Cole Yard – DeRuyter
- Dave’s Diner at Common Grounds – Cazenovia
- DeMario’s Eatery – Chittenango
- Due Passi Pizzeria at Lincklean House – Cazenovia
- Flour & Salt Bakery – Hamilton
- Fojo Beans – Hamilton
- Foothill Hops Farm & Brewery – Munnsville
- Georgetown Inn – Georgetown
- Good Nature Farm Brewery – Hamilton
- Hamilton Whole Foods – Hamilton
- HipStir Café – Oneida
- Hometown Pizzeria – Canastota
- Hotel Solsville – Madison
- Johnnie’s Pier 31 Restaurant – Canastota
- Knotty Pine Diner – Wampsville
- Lakers Lounge at Hampton Inn – Cazenovia
- Lincklaen House Tavern – Cazenovia
- Mad Tacos – Nelson
- Madison Bistro Farm to Table – Wampsville
- Madison County Distillery – Cazenovia
- MaMA SHEPS Mobile Café – Leonardsville
- Maxwells Chocolates & Ice Cream – Hamilton
- Meier’s Creek Brewing Co. – Cazenovia
- Peterboro General Store – Peterboro
- Poolville Country Store – Earlville
- Quack’s Village Inn – Madison
- Ray Brothers BBQ – Bouckville
- Shelly’s – DeRuyter
- Sugar Shack Café and Bakery – DeRuyter
- Ten Pin Restaurant – Chittenango
- The Copper Turret – Morrisville
- The Fireside Café – Oneida
- The Roadside Inn – West Eaton
- The Toast – Cazenovia
- Theodore’s Restaurant – Canastota
- Three Pines Restaurant – Canastota
- Ye Olde Landmark Tavern – Bouckville
- Ye Olde Pizza Pub – Hamilton
- Zem’s Ice Cream – Canastota
“We know the past year has been difficult for our local businesses and our residents,” said Madison County Board Chairman John M. Becker in a statement. “The Madison Local Eats program is just a small way we can help out our restaurants and at the same time help out our residents.”
The Madison County reimbursement comes from the $13.7 million the county received as part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act.