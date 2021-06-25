Madison County announced Friday the restaurants that are participating in the “Madison Local Eats” gift card matching program.

Customers can go to www.madisonlocaleats.com to claim vouchers for either a $50 or $100 gift card to the restaurants of their choice. Then they can take that voucher to the restaurant they selected, pay half of the amount, and receive in exchange a gift card for the entire amount. The other half of the gift card will be reimbursed by Madison County to the restaurant.

Anyone can claim a voucher, not just Madison County residents. They become available at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29. There is a limited supply of vouchers for each restaurant and this promotion only runs for one week or until supply sells out. Vouchers must be redeemed for a gift card by July 25.

Participating Restaurants:

“We know the past year has been difficult for our local businesses and our residents,” said Madison County Board Chairman John M. Becker in a statement. “The Madison Local Eats program is just a small way we can help out our restaurants and at the same time help out our residents.”

The Madison County reimbursement comes from the $13.7 million the county received as part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act.