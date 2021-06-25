LOS ANGELES — Despite the reopening, California’s unemployment claims saw another jump in the last couple of weeks, and the backlog for claims at the Employment Development Department only continues to grow.

One of the claims belongs to Emiliano Martinez, who loves to DJ and work as a live sound engineer. His industry, however, was one of the first to stop when the pandemic hit. Martinez is now struggling to make ends meet and can’t reach EDD for his unemployment.

Martinez spends his mornings playing "Breaking My Stride," a song he says he sends out to all of his friends and former colleagues struggling with the pandemic and unemployment.

"'Cause the message is here: He’s saying no matter what’s happening, nobody is gonna stop me," he said. "No one is gonna break my stride. I’m gonna go on."

And he has. After nearly 40 years as a DJ and sound engineer, Martinez had to switch gears — literally. He now goes to trucking school because he couldn’t wait for events to pick back up after the pandemic.

But as Martinez learns a new trade, he struggles to pay the bills yet again because California’s EDD has stopped sending his unemployment payments.

"They sent me a letter saying that I started my benefits in 2019, which is not true at all," he said.

Martinez explained how he has the proof on the EDD website that his benefits started in May 2020 and should not be exhausted, but he says he can’t get through to any representative when he calls.

Martinez added that it’s been one thing after another with EDD since last summer when the federal government cut the additional funding.

"I was like, 'How am I supposed to pay my rent now? How am I supposed to pay these bills?'"

Martinez's bimonthly payment went from $1,600 to $300 in just a matter of months. And when more federal assistance was approved in January, he said, his payments abruptly stopped again, and it took six weeks for him to resolve the issue.

Martinez noted that his last payment was on May 17, so he is once again one of 4 million calls to EDD to figure out why. According to data on their website, only 235,000 of those calls are being answered by staff.

"There’s no getting through," he said. "I’ve tried every day. I’ve tried several times. I was on hold one time for four hours and got cut off right around 8:00 with no warning, without anything. That to me is just utter ridiculousness. It makes me want to pull out my hair."

Martinez's backlogged claim is one of over 220,000 that EDD claims it’s working through.

Spectrum News 1 reached out to EDD about Martinez's claim and put in a request to go behind closed doors to see all that goes into processing them, but a representative said they couldn't discuss any details of a particular case due to confidentiality laws and that no spokesperson was available for an on-camera interview.

This doesn't come as a surprise to Martinez, who says he’ll keep trying to reach them. And as he relies on food distributions to eat and a kind landlord who lets him pay what he can in rent, he'll continue to sing, "I got to keep on moving."

EDD says that starting next month, it will require Californians to prove that they are looking for work to receive unemployment benefits. This requirement was temporarily halted last year during the height of the pandemic.