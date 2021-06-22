BELMONT, N.Y. — There has been a new development for a Western New York dairy farmer fighting eminent domain.

It seems Charlie Bares will not have to go to court to stop Allegany County from taking his land so that a new cheese factory could be built.

Great Lakes Cheese will pursue a new site for its proposed $500 million plant in neighboring Cattaraugus County.

It could end pursuit of Bares land in Belmont, which Allegany County planned to take for the factory to keep Great Lakes Cheese in the county.

More than 400 jobs would come with the new cheese production center.