The city of Syracuse is using Juneteenth as an opportunity to help small Black-owned businesses in the city.

The city partnered with AT&T for the Ignite Juneteenth campaign.

A committee selected two food, two film and two fashion-related businesses to receive six months of free marketing and advertising placement.

Event organizers says this support will help businesses disproportionately affected by COVID to grow post-pandemic. Owners say the support is crucial.

"It really truly means a lot to me," said Marc Jones of Dreissig Apparel Inc.

Businesses were nominated by the community over the last few months.