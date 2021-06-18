A new cafe operated by a Syracuse man and his mother is now open on East Genesee Street.

Rai’s Dough, which specializes in unique sandwiches and desserts, opened in the former Strong Hearts Cafe location, in front of Forman Park, in April.

“I’ve been in the restaurant business pretty much all of my working career,” said Rai's Dough co-owner Raineen Hills.

Hills, 34, can do a little bit of everything in the kitchen.

Rai earned a degree from a culinary school in New York City a few years ago. He’s worked in numerous restaurants in the Syracuse area over the last 16 years.

Meanwhile, Rai’s mom Janine also knows how to make a pretty mean dessert. She helped her son open this new cafe after she graduated from a culinary school in Florida in 2019.

“We thought of what could we do outside of the house that maybe we could just hone in on our ability to and our likes to bake and explore,” said Rai's Dough co-owner Janine Hills.

The cafe features only an original menu with many healthy options including some vegan selections.

The sandwiches are made from fresh breads and named after local streets, neighborhoods and landmarks.

It has been a team effort with family members chipping in to help kick start the new business, but it’s mainly mom and son in this kitchen.

Their skills have re-united them and they’re optimistic they can make this work coming out of the pandemic.

“Mother and son relationships are always really tight and it’s a learning experience for her and myself,” said Raineen. “I see a bright future,” he said.