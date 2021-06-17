Wegmans customer information may have been exposed after the company says two databases were inadvertently left open to potential outside access.

Information that could have been affected includes names, addresses, phone numbers, birth dates, Shoppers Club numbers, and email addresses and passwords to log in at wegmans.com.

Wegmans says it first learned of the problem in April, but the issue that caused the exposure began in 2018.

The grocer says the problem has since been resolved. It is now investigating the scope of the potential leak to fix any security issues.