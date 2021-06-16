WATERLOO, N.Y. — Del Lago Resort & Casino says it is resuming normal 24-hour operations on Fridays and Saturdays, starting this week.

This comes after the state lifted nearly all COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday, with 70% of adults receiving at least one dose.

Sunday through Thursday, del Lago will extend its hours by staying open until 3 a.m.

“We are able to provide guests the full-service entertainment experience the property was designed for, and our team is trained to deliver," Lance Young, executive vice president and general manager, said in a statement. "Our guests can welcome back bar and beverage service on the gaming floor, increased gaming positions, removed dining capacity limits, and added amenities.”

The gaming facility says food, beverage and gaming restrictions have all been rolled back.

Table games will close from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.