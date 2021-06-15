GREECE, N.Y. — Busier days are ahead for what’s been a mostly vacant plaza in Greece. There’s lots of improvements happening at Elm Ridge Center along West Ridge Road. A new plaza owner is making much needed updates and new businesses are already moving in.

“Right now we are paving the entire parking lot from Walmart to the old Sam’s Club,” said Michael Tandoi.

What You Need To Know Wegman Companies, Inc. purchased Elm Ridge Center in Greece



The plaza is 60% occupied, with more tenants on the way



Wegman Companies has big plans for Elm Ridge Center with new facades, sidewalks windows and a new digital entrance sign.

Tandoi Asphalt and Spallina Materials are working together to pave 1 million squared feet of parking. The pot holes and bumpy pavement has been an issue since Sam's Club closed in 2018.

“Within the next two weeks you will a see a significant difference from the road,” said Jay Wegman.

Wegman Companies Inc. purchased Elm Ridge Center from foreclosure. Jay Wegman and Corrine Nicholas, the project coordinator, discussed what’s ahead for this 350,000 squae-feet plaza, much of which has sat vacant for years. After Sam's Club, Office Max left in 2019.

“We are a local family,” said Jay Wegman, vice president of operations at Wegman Companies. “Our family has put our heart and soul into this. We drive by it every day. So it’s not just a business. It’s also a hobby, and it’s a passion of ours to bring this this this corner of Greece back to life and see it thrive and we want to enjoy with everyone else.”

Wegman Companies has big plans for Elm Ridge Center with new facades, sidewalks windows and a new digital entrance sign. They have 60% of the center already spoken for. It’s a mix of national and local tenants. It’s not just about shopping.

“It just goes to show the thought and detail that is going to come back into the plaza,” said Corrine Nicholas, Wegman Companies project coordinator. “It’s the revitalization and we are very excited about that.”

The courtyard area will be home to a number of restaurants, a pub, deli, smoothie shop and bakery. A medical manufacturing company is going to occupy the former Sam’s Club space. Cheer Athletics opened earlier this year.

“We took a gamble buying the plaza,” said Wegman. “We knew it was a gamble but again our vision as developers is to, if we are not building new, we want to bring it back to life and that’s the goal here.”

Wegman Companies expects 90% of Elm Ridge Center to open by early fall.

The following stores are already in the plaza with more on the way: