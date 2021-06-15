BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday marks the beginning of a few big days for restaurants near Sahlen Field.

They're getting ready for an influx of people as the Toronto Blue Jays of Buffalo host the New York Yankees. It will be three days of steady crowds; a welcome sight for businesses compared to last summer.

The Union Pub and the Washington Square Bar & Grill are just two of the many establishments getting ready for the potential rush.

Monday afternoon was quiet at the Washington Square Bar & Grill, but that's about to change on Tuesday. While the Yankees are in town, the manager says the bar stools will be filled.

“For us, this is an unprecedented event, be it that we have an MLB team here, instead of just our normal friendly Bisons," said manager Brendan Swords. "But it’s a welcome experience. It’s something we are enjoying thoroughly.”

In anticipation, they’re adding seating outside because they expect it to be busy inside.

“Outside has been our response to that, we have been adding seating, more umbrellas, more games for people to play,” said Swords.

Who’s going to the Blue Jays v. Yankees game tonight? We spoke to two businesses near Sahlen Field who showed us how they’re getting ready for what they expect to be an influx of people @SPECNews1BUF pic.twitter.com/FHPxL78KnV — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) June 15, 2021

It's a similar situation right next door at the Union Pub.

“The previous games have been amazing and now with the Yankees in town, three in a row, it will be even crazier than that,” said Jay Medwynski, general manager.

Having a Major League Baseball team play across the street, coupled with more relaxed restrictions this summer compared to last,

Medwynski says they’ve been increasing the frequency of restocking.

“We would order once a week. Now we are two to three times a week, so quadrupling,” Medwynski said.

Business is good, but these games mean more than just the money.

“It makes a world of difference to us, it really does. Not just from a financial point of view but just from an emotional point of view. Having that recharge for the staff,” Medwynski said.

Both managers say anyone heading to their restaurants for the games should get there early.