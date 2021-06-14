GATES, N.Y. — It’s a modern-day treasure hunt at an overstock store in Gates. Goods Galore Overstock is a family-run business that stocks new inventory daily to keep up with the demand for deals.

In just three years, Goods Galore Overstock has outgrown three store locations in Gates and has close to 20,000 online shoppers looking for daily deals.

What You Need To Know Goods Galore Overstock sells liquidated items and overstock products from major retailers



Inventory changes daily



Items are priced 20-70% less than retail price



The store is located at 475 Spencerport Road in Gates

“People love sales,” said Bobby Follett, owner of Goods Galore. “They love bargains. They love saving money and they love discounts.”

Follett is never quite sure what he’s going to get buying pallets of liquidated and overstocked merchandise from major retailers, but that’s the fun of it. Follett and his life and business partner, Salena Ozzimo, started flipping pallets out of their home three years ago. It's now a full-time gig.

"It is so exciting when you get a Walmart truckload and everything is in pristine condition,” Ozzimo said. “We get amazing rugs and furniture, and my house gets refurnished once a month. It’s so exciting.”

“Yes, I do!,” Ozzimo said when asked if she also shops at Goods Galore. “Bobby will check my car before I leave work every day,” she said with a laugh.

Ozzimo does daily Facebook lives and unboxes new pallets so customers can watch right along with her.

“It is so much fun,” Ozzimo said. “Every morning is like Christmas morning. You do not know what you’re going to open and it gets really addicting. We love working here.”

“We love it,” Follett said. “We've got the kids here. The dogs are here. Everybody who comes in and shops knows us personally and we go for around and have fun. It is never too serious and are the group has been amazing.”

Goods Galore is open seven days a week. Business is so good they are relocating to an 8,000 square-foot store in Elmridge Plaza in Greece in September.

Goods Galore and the couple's pallet flipping skills were featured on the A&E series Extreme Unboxing last year.