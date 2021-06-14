NATIONWIDE — The owner of five Central Florida malls is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

What You Need To Know Washington Prime Group owns more than 100 malls, including five in Central Florida



The company has not commented on its specific plan



It is unknown which malls, if any, will be effected



The pandemic played a big part in the filing, says the company

Washington Prime Group owns more than 100 malls across the U.S., including two in Ocala, one in Orlando, one in Altamonte Springs and another in Melbourne. It is unknown which malls, if any, will be effected

Spectrum News 13 has been reaching out to Washington Prime all day to get the company's specific plan. But as word spreads of the bankruptcy, uncertainty is growing for businesses both in and around the mall.

Washington Prime cites the pandemic, the temporary mall closures and rent breaks as reasons for the filing.

The shutdowns prompted online sales to overtake brick-and-mortar shopping.

The company says the bankruptcy is necessary, and it is going through financial restructuring and secured $100 million in funding to keep day-to-day operations up in running.

In a statement, Washington Prime Group stated “guests, retailers and business partners can expect business as usual at all of the company’s retail town centers throughout the proceedings.”

Gino Rallo is the longtime owner of Shells Fresh Seafood. Loyal guests frequent his restaurant, then head over to the Melbourne Square Mall next door.

Rallo heard about the mall's parent company Washington Prime filing for bankruptcy. He worries for the tenants, especially the small businesses like his.

"They are fellow restauranteurs, they are local too," Rallo says. "We want to make sure they are ok. They've been great neighbors, anything they need I'm glad to help them. Hopefully, they will be able to survive."