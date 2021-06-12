SOMERSET, N.Y. — Converting a former coal fired power plant into a solar electric generating facility; that's the goal of AES Corporation.

The company is proposing a plan that would convert approximately 1,100 acres of the plant in Somerset along Lake Ontario.

This would include a field of solar panels and the equipment needed to convert the solar power into existing grids.

Being a former power station, the site is already hooked up to nearby substations which divert the power generated to Niagara Falls and Rochester.

The site would cut more than 180,000 metric tons of carbon emissions and bring about 250 temporary construction jobs to the area.

If you'd like to learn more about the proposed solar project, there are informational meetings this Wednesday afternoon at the Barker Fire Hall on Quaker Road. The first meeting is from 1 to 3 p.m. and the second goes from 5 to 7 p.m.