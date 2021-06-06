Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy called her a trailblazer whose contributions positively impacted the entire region, saying in part:

“Sandy was an unsung hero in the Greater Rochester community for decades, contributing her time, resources, and expertise to countless philanthropic and economic development initiatives. In partnership with her husband, Dutch Summers, Sandy’s contributions to, and passion for, educational endeavors were unmatched. Without exaggeration, thousands of young minds were shaped and enhanced due to the generosity of Sandy, who saw these kids through from grammar school to their college graduations.

Sandy quietly seeded goodness throughout the Rochester community for decades, sitting on dozens of boards and councils, never seeking attention or recognition.

Sandy Parker had a profound impact on me personally and professionally, often offering invaluable advice and guidance throughout each stage of my career. Sandy’s story will be told in the coming days, weeks, months, and years by the many, many people whose lives were touched and made better by her."