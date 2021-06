GASPORT, N.Y. — Some local healthcare workers are continuing their push for higher wages.

Following a breakdown in negotiations earlier this week, workers at Absolut Center for Nursing picketed outside the facility. They want a raise in a new contract.

The Niagara County nursing home was recently sold to a downstate nursing home owner.

Employees have worked without a contract since April 30. They're now asking for an additional $0.35 per hour.

Negotiations are scheduled to resume June 16.