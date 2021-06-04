Destiny USA will keep its parental escort policy in place, requiring mallgoers 17 and younger to have a parent or guardian with them at the mall.

The mall said in a statement that Regal Cinemas will also require adult accompaniment (21 and older) at its Destiny USA theaters after 6 p.m. nightly.

"The enhanced policy also provides the Syracuse Police Department with greater authority to arrest and hold juvenile offenders accountable for violations of the center’s Rules of Conduct," the statement read.

Destiny USA says the policy first went into effect in 2003.