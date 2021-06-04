BUFFALO, N.Y. — There isn't much that goes better with your morning coffee than a nice donut.

To celebrate National Donut Day on Friday, some local shops are offering some pretty sweet deals.

All three Paula's Donuts locations will give you a free donut with the purchase of a beverage all day Friday.

The newly opened Donut Kraze shop in Tonawanda is giving away a donut with every purchase until 2 p.m. Friday.

And at participating Tim Hortons restaurants, members of the Tims Rewards program can buy donuts for just $0.50 with any purchase of more than $0.50 now through June 15.