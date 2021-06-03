While some employers struggle to hire as pandemic restrictions lift, businesses recruiting teenagers say they aren’t having a problem at all.

Campbell Federico, 16, recently started working at at fish fry and scoop shack Little Big Fatz in Wynantskill. Federico said it was her time stuck inside during the pandemic that made her want to be more independent.

“I do enjoy being out of the house. I hate being home now,” Federico said. “I just want to be working with people.”

Across the country, the teen employment rate is the highest it’s been since 2008, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. According to a Poynter report, around 256,000 teens between 16 and 19 years old were hired in April.

“A lot of people are having trouble finding help. I’ve realized that I have had no trouble finding any employment here,” said owner Al Deeb.

Deeb said his phone was ringing off the hook before he opened for the summer season. Everyone he knew seemed to know a teenager eager for a summer gig.

“I’ve had some pretty good luck with the hiring process,” Deeb said. “Obviously, a lot of the younger kids are going to want to do ice cream here, so I’ve had a lot of applications for ice cream. I probably got about 20 people on staff here.”

With the money Federico earns serving sundaes, she hopes to take her independence to a new level and buy her first car.

“When we are in high school, it’s just a lot of work; the homework is so much, so just to like escape reality and go to work and help people and make money while you’re doing it is just like a really good thing,” Federico said. “I do really enjoy working and being out of the house, and it’s a very good, helpful independence thing for you to learn, especially in high school, and prepare yourself for life in college.”