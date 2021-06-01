New York's Attorney General Letitia James says she is trying to compel Kodak's CEO to publicly testify about alleged insider trading, as part of her office's ongoing investigation.

In a deal announced last July, Kodak was due to receive a $765 million loan to launch a new pharmaceutical production operation. The deal, part of the Trump administration's Defense Production Act, would bring in millions of dollars and hundreds of new jobs to the Rochester area.

However, it was put on hold by the U.S. International Development Finance Corp. (DFC) when questions came up about a media leak of the deal and how and when some Kodak leaders acquired stock options.

As part of our ongoing investigation into @Kodak CEO Jim Continenza, I'm seeking to force Continenza to publicly testify about his unlawful insider trading during the #COVID19 pandemic.



Corporate greed will never go unchecked in New York. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) June 1, 2021

In December 2020, the DFC cleared Eastman Kodak of any wrongdoing. However, the AG's office continues its investigation.

James says she is petitioning the New York County State Supreme Court to have CEO Jim Continenza testify about him buying 46,000 shares of Kodak stock last year. The attorney general says Kodak's CEO made the purchase while he was in discussions with the Trump White House.

“Corporate greed will never go unchecked in New York,” James said in a statement. “As millions of New Yorkers and Americans across this nation lost their jobs and were waiting for unemployment checks, Kodak’s CEO was using insider information to illegally trade company stock. Kodak even double downed on this fraud by relaying false information to investors before the company’s annual meeting that took place last month. Corporate executives don’t get to play by their own rules, which is why today’s action seeks to shine a light on Kodak and Mr. Continenza’s unlawful behavior and level the playing field. We are asking the court to order Mr. Continenza to testify in open court, so the facts can be exposed before the American people. My office will use every tool at its disposal to hold those who violated the law accountable.”