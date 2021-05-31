Starting Monday in New York, the state-mandated curfew on restaurants and catered events is being lifted.
This comes after the state waived restrictions on outdoor dining two weeks ago.
The curfew was put in place by the Cuomo administration in 2020 to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Now, indoor food and drink service can resume as normal and all catered events can run past midnight.
"During the month of May we took major steps towards reopening our economy and as of May 31, we are lifting the midnight curfew on indoor dining for bars and restaurants across New York," Governor Cuomo said in a statement.
Like every other milestone of our reopening, the end of curfew for indoor dining is the result of New Yorkers banding together, practicing safety precautions and getting vaccinated, so we can defeat the virus and work our way towards a new normal.
Our reopening approach has always been data-based and if we want to stay on our current trajectory, we need to remain vigilant across the board - especially when it comes to indoor activities. As always, we will continue to work with our local partners to make sure venues are following basic safety guidelines."