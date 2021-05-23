TONAWANDA, N.Y. —There is some good and bad news for local donut fans.

Donut Kraze is set to open a new location at 129 Main Street in the city of Tonawanda on Wednesday June 2. However, due to a lack of staffing for this new spot, the popular donut shop will be closing the doors of its Somerville Avenue location in the town of Tonawanda next Friday.

Owners had hoped to find enough workers to support both locations, but unfortunately, have not been able to, leading to the decision.

The shop's Buffalo location will not be affected by any of this.