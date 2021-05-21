STATEWIDE — State economists will release Florida’s latest unemployment data Friday.

What You Need To Know Unemployment rate is expected to remain around 4.5%



This time last year, it was above 14%



RELATED: Florida DEO director: 'It’s time to return to work'

All indications are April’s unemployment rate will remain around 4.5%.

This time last year, Florida’s unemployment rate skyrocketed to above 14%. It has since come back down dramatically, but remains where it was in the two years before the coronavirus pandemic began.

Last week, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity stated the state has more than 400,000 job openings in a cross-section of industries.

Labor advocates argue employers’ real hiring struggle is due to low wages and few benefits being offered.