COLUMBUS, Ohio — Casey Stevens is making her entrepreneurial debut this spring as the Biscuit Boss.

It's been a long journey back for this mother of two who lost her longtime job in the corporate world during the pandemic.

“I was pretty devastated because I loved working in test kitchens and in the corporate environment. I just loved learning from all the different departments. I really thought like, we were just going to pick up and move away. And we talked about it, and the more we talked about it, the more we decided we really wanted to stay here, at home in Ohio and dig our feet in and do what we really wanted to do,” Stevens said.

Casey and her husband, Mark, said they really want to kick other brunch choices to the curb and focus on serving warm, hand-crafted biscuit-based breakfast sandwiches that you'll need a fork and knife to consume.

Word got around and Biscuit Boss is booked for more than 80 events this summer and fall across central Ohio.

“It was kind of emotional to have so many people so excited and not even try my food yet and be so complimentary and hey, your stuff looks awesome, we're so excited. My main goal to is try and make sure I put that quality in every single one,” Stevens said.

Stevens said if this venture goes well she hopes to expand. And for any budding entrepreneurs out there, she said don't be afraid to take that first step.

“You take that first step and you see people’s reactions and you find people to talk to that do what it is you want to do because they’ll just fuel your excitement and your passion,” Stevens said.

