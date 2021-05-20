GATES, N.Y. — Monroe County Economic Development Agency (COMIDA) voted in favor of Amazon's proposed waiver that allows them to hire outside contractors for the distribution center coming to Manitou Road in Gates.

The Economic Development Council had criticized Amazon for requesting the waiver.

Amazon says it needs specialized equipment and construction practices not found in Monroe County.

Amazon will still be hiring local contractors for most of the $500 million project, which includes 2,000 construction jobs and over 1,000 permanent jobs once the facility is completed.