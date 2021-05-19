Dinosaur Bar-B-Que has seven locations, six of which are open.

And at all those locations, there is a need for about 10-15 employees.

So they’re changing things up to get new employees.

“I mean, we’re in new territory and we’re very adaptable. So we’re never locked into what we use to do,” said Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Director of Human Resources Beth Eckert.

The company is incentivizing new hires with a few sign-on bonuses. There is an employee referral, a new-hire bonus of $275 and an increase in hourly pay, starting at $15 an hour.

“We are giving our all and doing everything to get people back into the door and it’s working, slowly but surely,” said Eckert.

The bonuses are only paid if the new hire stays for 90 days.

“The pandemic really put a damper on seeing people face to face, but now I feel like things have opened up more than ever,” said Eckert.