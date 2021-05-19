Pyramid Management Group, the owner of Destiny USA, said it will no longer require shoppers who have received the COVID-19 vaccine to wear masks on their premises.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance last Thursday allowing fully vaccinated adults to go without a mask inside. The CDC guidance for New Yorkers who have been vaccinated goes into effect Wednesday.

“We are very pleased that the State of New York and the surrounding region continue to make progress rebounding from the pandemic,” Pyramid said in a statement Tuesday. “Hats off to all those who have done their part in bringing the difficulties of the past 15 months closer to an end and to all of our guests who have been fully vaccinated.”

But Pyramid said they “strongly encourage” all guests to wear a mask as individual rules may differ on the business. And all those not fully vaccinated will need to still wear a mask.

“Destiny USA will continue to abide by all requirements to help ensure that our visitors enjoy the safest possible environment,” the company said.