IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The Irondequoit Rotary and Chamber of Commerce are holding a shopping trivia contest to connect customers with small businesses.

Spring Shop Irondequoit is designed to be a fun way to get out and explore Irondequoit businesses and test your Irondequoit business history knowledge at 48 businesses around town.

What You Need To Know Spring Shop Irondequoit includes 48 Irondequoit businesses



Enter for shopping discounts, special promotions and a chance to win the $500 grand prize



The deadline to enter your completed trivia card is June 5

New Irondequoit Rotary member Dave Long knows how tough the pandemic has been on small businesses. He wants to help get more customers into Irondequoit businesses and on their social media pages and websites so he teamed up with the Irondequoit Chamber to create the trivia game. There are some fun questions to solve, discounts, special offers and a $500 grand prize.

“My wife and I and our family have been here for more than 15 years and we just love it here,” said Long. “Part of me being in the rotary is just to try to give back and keep our community vibrant and keep things like our local businesses thriving and not letting something like a COVID pandemic really get in the way.”

“These are your neighbors businesses and also these are businesses that employ your neighbors also,” said Alice Willis, Irondequoit Chamber of Commerce president. “So we are all really in this together and small business has really struggled the last year. There are a lot of family businesses here.”

Game cards are available at businesses all over Irondequoit and at IrondequoitRotary.org and IrondequoitChamber.org. Customers who complete all 48 answers correctly and return the card to the Irondequoit Rotary by June 5 will be eligible to win the $500 grand prize.

To enter, email or scan the card to shopirondequoit1234@gmail.com or mail it in to Irondequoit Rotary PO BOX 17901, Rochester, NY 14617.