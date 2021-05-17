AMHERST, N.Y. — If you are looking to snap that perfect picture, Selfie WRLD Buffalo offers the backdrop.

The space opened in early May and it's already taking off. It's located inside the Boulevard Mall and it promises to give you some picture options you can't get anywhere else.

There are multiple rooms people can use as backdrops when they come to Selfie WRLD to snap Instagrammable pictures.

“We have over 20 different photo opportunities whether it’s interactive or not,” said co-owner Jennifer Lynch.

The location at the Boulevard Mall just opened, and already the owners of the franchise, Jennifer Lynch and Kelly Burke, say it’s a big hit.

“There was a very big response. Especially on Instagram,” Lynch said. "We did have our VIP night so we did invite a lot of the Buffalo influencers in the area that helped promote for us, which they did an amazing job."

The response was big because there really aren’t other attractions like this in the area. After seeing a TikTok video featuring one, Lynch and Burke knew they had to bring it to Buffalo.

“And we were just like what a great idea, I sent it to her. I said let’s look into it and then we bought into it,” said Burke.

The owners described how it all works.

“The Bluetooth remote, so you can connect to your phone so you can take pictures with the clicker while you are in the booth,” said Burke.

You’ll get a full hour inside and you can take as many pictures as you want.

“Any prop within these booths is a huge hit with anybody,” she added.

All pricing information can be found online.