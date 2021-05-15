TEMECULA, Calif. (CNS) — The Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula will completely reopen to the public next week, with all amenities available in time for the summer season, after more than a year of many facilities being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced.

"We are really excited to open our hotel to the general public in anticipation of California's further reopening," Pechanga Development Corp. Andrew Masiel said. "We're very encouraged by the environment in the past several weeks and are seeing guests visiting with more confidence and zest for the many amenities that make up the Pechanga experience."

The full resort reopening is set for Thursday morning. The property was completely shut down at the beginning of April 2020 when Riverside County's former public health officer, Dr. Cameron Kaiser, issued a series of orders limiting gatherings amid escalating coronavirus cases.

Although many of his health orders were rescinded under a Board of Supervisors' directive weeks later, the governor and California Department of Public Health soon after mandated restrictions that further impacted large and small entertainment venues.

However, Pechanga did reopen its golf courses and gaming tables last June, and they remained open, with physical distancing and other requirements, through the public health lockdowns. All of the shows scheduled in the resort's clubs and theaters were canceled for 2020. None have been scheduled so far in the first half of this year.

"Pechanga and its leadership remained the forerunners of implementing and executing safety protocols," said Kimberly Adams, president of Visit Temecula Valley.

Adams pointed to the resort as an economic force and expressed confidence there will be "great positive ripple effects on local tourism and small businesses throughout the valley because of Pechanga's further reopening."

According to Pechanga, renovations were initiated during the closures, with upgrades to 532 rooms and additional lodging space built onto the resort towers. There are now 1,100 rooms and suites available, "the most of any Southern California casino property," according to a resort statement.

Officials emphasized that sanitation and distancing requirements implemented in the last year will remain in place. The resort meets the "clean and safe" standards established by the California Hotels & Lodging Association.

More information is available at https://calodging.com/clean-safe-certified-members.