ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester architectural salvage store is celebrating a milestone. ReHouse on West Ridge Road has reclaimed so many doors, the shop is hosting its first-ever Festival of Doors on Saturday.

Sally Kamprath and her ReHouse Architectural Salvage store are Rochester’s go-to location for salvaged building materials from antiques to modern, to top of the line. The ReHouse team travels to houses that are going to be torn down or remodeled to carefully remove materials and resell them at the store. It’s a 16,000 square-foot treasure hunt.

Now that’s a BIG DOOR. ReHouse Architectural Salvage on W. Ridge Rd. #ROC has reclaimed so many doors from homes around Greater Rochester… 12,000+. The store is hosting a “Festival of Doors” Sat 11-4. ♻️ #rehousebigdoor @SPECNewsROC #recycle #repurpose pic.twitter.com/csXqqAMhHi — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) May 14, 2021

Kamprath says it’s an adventure every time, because the inventory is always changing.

“I started the company almost 20 years and doesn’t seem like it but when I go back and look at pictures it does look like it,” laughed Sally Kamprath, owner of ReHouse. "We get stuff in every single day. I mean there’s plenty of places to salvage in the Rochester area or even two hours from here puts ya put out a long way."

The top-selling item at ReHouse is doors. The store has 1,000 doors in the shop for sale. ReHouse has reclaimed more than 12,000 doors for reuse from around the Greater Rochester area.

Saturday is a free Festival of Doors to celebrate that effort. The ReHouse team crafted a big door. It's like a massive trophy to honor their hard work.

“The biggest salvage we did was Geneva High School, where we got 65 doors. That’s kind of small for a high school, but it’s fun and doors are our number-one seller. Everyone has a door,” said Kamprath.

ReHouse owner Sally Kamprath is so proud of her team. She’s going on 20 years of reusing, repurposing and selling salvaged building materials. It’s a 16,000 square-foot store. Inventory changes frequently. Do you need a claw foot tub? So cool! @SPECNewsROC #SmallBusiness pic.twitter.com/uvWB8cc9Lb — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) May 14, 2021

The free Festival of Doors is Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. ReHouse is located at 469 West Ridge Road near Dewey Avenue. Every door in the store is 20% off on Saturday.