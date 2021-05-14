Amazon's new delivery station in East Syracuse is now open for business.

The 112,000 square-foot facility on Kirkville Road is what Amazon calls the "last mile" of the order fulfillment process.

More than 100 full and part-time associate jobs are being created, along with hundreds of driver opportunities.

Amazon made a $1,500 donation to the Rotary Club in Dewitt Friday, which will help support families and youth programs in the area.

And at facilities across the state, the company is beginning to offer on-site COVID-19 vaccination events for workers and their families.

Each employee vaccinated on site will be eligible for $40 per dose.