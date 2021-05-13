McDonald’s is raising hourly wages for employees at company-owned restaurants by an average of 10%.

What You Need To Know McDonald's announced Thursday it is raising entry-level pay at company-owned restaurants to a range of $11 to $17 an hour based on restaurant location, while shift managers will earn $15 to $20 an hour



McDonald’s said it expects its average hourly wage to reach $15 by 2024, with some restaurants hitting that mark this year



The raises will impact 36,500 employees, the company said. McDonald’s also said it is looking to hire 10,000 new employees at company-owned restaurants over the next three months



The changes to McDonald’s pay structure, however, do not apply to its franchisees, who independently operate about 95% of its 14,000 restaurants in the United States

“Our first value is taking care of our people, and today we are rewarding our hardworking employees in McDonald-owned restaurants for serving our communities,” McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger said in a news release. “These actions further our commitment to offering one of the leading pay and benefits packages in the industry.”

McDonald’s said the pay hikes reflect its “commitment to evaluating competitive wage data and the evolving legislation and regulatory environment to determine the appropriate wage ranges on a market-by-market level.”

The announcement comes as restaurants across the country say they’re struggling to find workers.



McDonald’s is not the only fast-food chain to announce pay raises this week. On Monday, Chipotle Mexican Grill said it is raising wages to an average of $15 an hour by the end of June.