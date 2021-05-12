It’s an endeavor that’s been on the mind of James Weiderman for some time.

“I grew up very poor and clothing is something I think people take for granted, especially when you have access to it," he said. "When you don’t, it can affect your confidence, kind of make you feel like an outcast."

Weiderman and his wife, Becky, are opening “Tagless," a nonprofit clothing shop where people age 18 and under can get clothes for free.

“Our idea was to bring high quality, stylish to people that might not have access to that,” Weiderman said.

Here’s how it works. Children must be present and up to five items can be taken per visit, but it’s limited to one visit per week.

The Weiderman’s are asking for clothing and monetary donations. Monetary donations can be made here.

The store is opening Saturday at noon at 246 North Main Street in Herkimer.