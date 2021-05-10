ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The pandemic has led to a surge in business at sewing shops around the country. In Rochester, that reignited interest in an old skill is helping SewGreen@Rochester and its mission of sustainability.

SewGreen@Rochester is a notions treasure. Nearly every item in the store was rescued for reuse. That means good deals for customers and the environment.

It is located at 438 West Main St.

“The most expensive fabric is $10 a yard sale and the least expensive is about $2 a yard,” said Georgia Carney, founder of SewGreen@Rochester.

Carney was a tailor at Geva Theatre for 28 years. She turned what started as a mending ministry in Canandaigua into SewGreen@Rochester on West Main Street.

“We are very much driven by the mission of community, creativity and sustainability,” Carney said. “From the beginning, we wanted to gather people from all parts of the city, all gender identities and all walks of life, who would come here because they either wanted to learn how to sew or they knew how to sew and want to share that as a volunteer. Whatever reason they said, we wanted to learn the story and to be able to go on their sewing journey with them.”

Carey said the pandemic and quarantine time brought sewing to the forefront again, from people making face coverings to discovering a new hobby, knitting or making clothing at home.

“We do serve people in this immediate neighborhood and people from Buffalo and all the way to Syracuse,” she said. “All over the place, really.”

Right now, Sew Green has an abundance of supplies, so everything in the store is 25% off this week. In-person sewing workshops and Saturday sidewalk classes are also making a return.

SewGreen@Rochester is located at 438 West Main St., and is open for in-store shopping appointments Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call (585)-328-2642.