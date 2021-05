ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Restauranteurs looking for assistance during the ongoing pandemic are invited to a virtual town hall by the city of Rochester.

It's set for next Monday at 2 p.m.

Officials with the city's Jumpstarting ROC Pandemic Recovery team will recap all of the different city programs and services that are available to restaurant owners.

There will also be a chance to ask questions about how city hall can add even more support to those businesses.

To attend, click here.