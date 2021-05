ROCHESTER, N.Y. — To commemorate the first day of the Lilac Festival, a local distilling company has launched a limited edition gin.

Black Button Distilling released its seventh annual Lilac Gin.

Over 5,000 bottles will be available in liquor stores across the state, as well as online.

Lilac Gin is made from local ingredients. In addition to lilac, the spirit takes on lavender and hibiscus tasting notes.

It is selling at $34.99 a bottle.