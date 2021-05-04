SONOMA, Calif. — A winery is looking to pay someone $120,000 a year to drink wine and live rent free in California’s wine country.

David Ready, a winemaker at Murphy-Goode Winery in Sonoma County, said the open position would pay one chosen candidate $10,000 a month, offer them a wine country house to live in free of charge and a year’s supply of wine. They’re calling it a Really Goode Job.

“It’s kind of a choose your own adventure job in the wine industry,” he said.

Ready has lived in Sonoma County for most of his life and recognizes how expensive it can be to live in wine country.

The winemaker adds that the position does not require any prior experience in the wine industry. All applicants have to do to apply is submit a 60-second video of themselves on the winery’s website.

After millions of people lost their jobs during the pandemic, Ready said this is their way to make someone’s year and offer an easy way to help them get back on their feet.

“People have been hurting. A lot of people lost jobs and we thought this was really the perfect opportunity to find great people who want to be in this industry,” he explained.

The winery did a similar search 12 years ago during the last recession. This time around, Ready has been overwhelmed by the response and said the challenging part will be narrowing it down.

“We’re bringing in some new blood, new ideas. We really are going to make someone’s dream come true,” he added.

The year-long position will start in September and Ready said the top candidates will be flown to the winery before a final decision is made. Once a person is chosen for the job, the winemaker will be teaching them all the ins and outs of the business.

“We’re going to walk the vineyards, taste the grapes and learn why I pick grapes at this particular time,” he said.

Ready hopes by creating this dream job, the winery can help someone get a taste of normal life again.

To submit a video for this job, visit here.