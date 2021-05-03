South Korea’s largest fried chicken franchise has made its way all the way to Rochester.

The Korean chicken at bb.q Chicken stands for "best of the best quality" and it's giving southern style chicken a run for best tasting bird. It is hand-cut chicken, marinated for two days, tossed in two different batters and then fried in extra-virgin olive oil. Every dish is made fresh to order.

Owner Max Park is so proud to share his South Korean flavors with Rochester.

“I am originally from South Korea,” said owner Max Park. “I have been almost eight years in Rochester. My dreams become reality right now.”

Bb.q’s top sellers are honey garlic, secret spicy and golden original chicken. You’ll see cooks painting the sauce on chicken wings. There are more than a dozen options.

“This is a totally new to everyone in Rochester,” said Park. “I am really happy when I hear from the customer that they are so happy that we are here.”

Park’s best friend and business partner, Jimmy Kim, makes another best seller; kimchi fried rice. They also serve sides of fresh radish for crunch. The flavors are hard to explain, it's the kind of food you’ll have to try yourself to understand just how good it is.

“It is crispy and thin on the outside and then juicy and tender inside,” explained Park.

Park is hoping to open two more bb.q Chicken locations; one in Syracuse and one in Buffalo. He is living the American dream making what he loves best in Rochester.

Bb.q Chicken is located at 510 Monroe Ave. near Goodman Street in Rochester. It is open daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.