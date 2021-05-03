Restauranteurs can now start applying for pandemic relief that'll arrive directly to them.

Independent eateries, bars, food trucks, some bakeries, wineries and brewpubs will be compensated for some of their losses caused by the pandemic through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

The $28.6 billion in grants can provide up to $10 million for an establishment.

The goal is to help eligible restaurants keep their doors open.

Grant recipients will not be required to repay this funding as long as the money is used for eligible reasons no later than March 11, 2023.

To find out if you're eligible or to register, head to this website.